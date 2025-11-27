NLNG, NCDMB Collaborate On Asset Intervention Programme

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have agreed to strengthen collaboration through discussions aimed at enhancing operational efficiency.

According to a joint statement on Thursday, signed by Sophia Horsfall, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development at NLNG, and Obinna Ezeobi, General Manager, Corporate Communications Division at NCDMB, the partnership supports NLNG’s planned revamp of key facilities in Trains 1 to 6 at its Bonny Island plant.

The announcement was made during the Nigerian Content Stakeholders Retreat held last week at NLNG’s operational base in Finima, Bonny Island, Rivers State. The initiative, the statement said, aims to improve asset performance and overall productivity.

Speaking on the revamp programme, named Accelerated Asset Intervention (AAI), NLNG’s General Manager Production, Nnamdi Anowi, explained that it is expected to commence in 2026. The programme will overhaul the Trains and Common Facilities, implementing predictive maintenance to sustain top-quartile operational performance, deliver consistent gas supply, and reinforce NLNG’s leadership in the industry.

Responding, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, through the Director of Capacity Building, Engr. Abayomi Bamidele, reaffirmed the Board’s support for NLNG’s plans, highlighting the long-standing collaboration between the organizations. He recalled NCDMB’s accelerated approvals for NLNG’s Train 7 Project and other new gas projects, which enabled timely execution even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Executive Secretary emphasized the importance of optimizing Nigerian content and leveraging in-country capacities in line with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act.

At the Award Gala Dinner marking the conclusion of the Stakeholders Retreat, the Executive Secretary commended NLNG for the significant impact of Train 7, noting its employment of thousands of workers and contribution to the national economy.

Dr. Ernest Nwapa, pioneer Executive Secretary of NCDMB, praised NLNG’s long-standing leadership in local content development, including the company’s early voluntary compliance and commissioning of the industry’s first skills gap analysis to guide stakeholders on capacity-building priorities.

The event concluded with awards to outstanding companies and individuals for contributions to Nigerian Content development. Recipients included NCDMB, which received the Nigerian Content Business Enabler Award; Promat Coating Limited, honored for Local Manufacturing and Procurement in Train 7; EVOMEC Global Services Limited and ARCO Worldwide Services, recognized as the Overall Best Nigerian Content Compliant Contractors in technical and non-technical categories, respectively; and Seflam SGL Limited, awarded for Nigerian Content Diversity and Inclusion.