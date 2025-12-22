NLNG Names CEO

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has appointed Engr. Leye Falade as managing director and chief executive officer.

Falade’s appointment was ratified by the company’s Board of Directors. He obtained a degree in electrical/electronic e n g i n e e r i n g f ro m t h e University of Ibadan, Nigeria, and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Henley Business School, University of Reading, UK.

He previously served as managing director of Br unei LNG, Country Chair and Chief Executive of Shell Namibia. B e fo re h i s N a m i b i a posting in October 2023, Falade served as General Manager, Production at Nigeria LNG Ltd (NLNG).