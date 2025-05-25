NLNG MD: Gas Must Replace Dirtier Fuels To Drive Energy Transition In Africa

Share

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), Philia Mshelbila, has called for deliberate efforts to displace dirtier fuels, such as biomass, with natural gas to accelerate Africa’s energy transition.

Mshelbila made the call during a panel discussion titled “Diversity of Gas Development Globally” at the 29th World Gas Conference held in Beijing, China, from May 19 to 23, 2025.

He emphasized that availability and affordability are the most critical factors for energy access, especially natural gas. He stressed the urgent need to resolve infrastructure challenges to ensure energy reaches those who need it most at affordable prices.

“Today, Africa’s population stands at about 1.4 billion, with many still relying on biomass for cooking and liquid fuels for transportation. Power generation relies on a mix of hydro, natural gas, and, in many cases, diesel. Natural gas presents a major opportunity to displace these dirtier fuels. Africa’s population is projected to grow to 2.5 billion over the next 25 years, adding over a billion people. For the current population, we must shift from biomass to gas. For the next billion, natural gas must become the primary energy source before transitioning to renewables. But none of this will happen without addressing access and affordability,” he stated.

Mshelbila also highlighted Nigeria’s Decade of Gas initiative as a strategic framework to replace high-emission fuels with cleaner, low-carbon alternatives.

“The Decade of Gas is Nigeria’s roadmap to replace high-emission fuels with cleaner and more affordable gas solutions. Gas is not just a bridge; it is the foundation for achieving energy access, industrialization, and environmental sustainability.

“For the past 25 years, there has been significant focus on gas exports to generate revenue, which is crucial for development. However, domestic utilization has lagged. The Decade of Gas initiative addresses supply, demand, infrastructure, and commercial frameworks to unlock gas utilization. Considerable efforts have been made to remove bottlenecks hampering both domestic use and exports.

“For example, there is a growing push for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in transportation. Another focus is Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), which NLNG has championed. Our production of over 500,000 tonnes per annum will now be fully deployed for domestic use, aiming to displace biomass and kerosene for cooking. This transition is not only about the cleanliness of natural gas but also about addressing health issues related to indoor air pollution, which causes over 100,000 deaths annually among women and children.

“All these efforts are part of the Decade of Gas initiative. By 2030, we aim to significantly increase natural gas utilization to displace dirtier fuels and lay a new foundation for future growth,” he added.

Addressing Africa’s diverse energy landscape, Mshelbila stressed the need for localized solutions. While countries like Nigeria, Algeria, and Egypt have abundant gas reserves, utilization remains low due to infrastructure gaps and unclear policies.

He called for deliberate policies to foster infrastructure development, local content growth, and innovation.

“From a developing world perspective, creating the right investment environment is critical. Despite having natural gas for decades, it was only last year, through the Decade of Gas initiative, that Nigeria established clear fiscal terms for deepwater gas. Before then, investors faced significant risks due to undefined fiscal policies. This example shows how government clarity can reduce risks and attract investment.”

Mshelbila emphasized that infrastructure growth can be driven by sound policy and the right investments. While he opposed government price regulation, he acknowledged the need to protect vulnerable populations by ensuring affordability and access.

Regarding the energy transition and sustainability, he noted that policies vary globally—with the EU focusing on regulation and the US on incentives—but that policy plays a vital role in stimulating an appropriate energy transition tailored to each region.

Mshelbila shared the panel with Jack Fusco, President and CEO of Cheniere (USA); Peter Wong, Managing Director of Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited; and Andrea Stegher, Senior Advisor at SNAM and Vice President of the International Gas Union, organizers of the conference.

