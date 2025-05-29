NLNG Launches Human Capital Devt Programme Under Train 7 Project

Share

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has reaffirmed its commitment to building Nigerian capacity with the launch of its Train 7 Project Human Capital Development (HCD) Basic Training Supplementary Programme in Port Harcourt.

The launch event, held at The Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, brought together key stakeholders including officials from the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), notably Mrs. Tarilate Teide-Bribena, Manager of Human Capital Development; members of the NLNG management team; training facilitators; and the latest cohort of programme beneficiaries.

In his keynote address, NLNG’s Nigerian Content Development Manager, Engr. Dagogo Buowari (FNSE), described the programme as a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to Nigerian Content goals and youth empowerment through skills development.

“This initiative further strengthens NLNG’s role in supporting Nigerian Content development, particularly within the scope of the Train 7 Project,” he stated. “We are proud to sustain this momentum in collaboration with the NCDMB, whose visionary leadership continues to champion human capital growth across Nigeria.”

The supplementary training builds on the existing Train 7 HCD Basic Training Programme and features two distinct learning tracks: structured classroom-based theoretical instruction and practical, field-based hands-on training. Each component follows a carefully designed curriculum with measurable milestones, ensuring participants acquire both industry-relevant knowledge and technical competence.

“For the trainees, this is not just a learning programme—it is a launchpad for your professional journey,” Engr. Buowari told participants. “I urge you to commit fully, complete all required modules, and approach the certification process with seriousness. This experience could shape your future.”

In addition to technical training, the programme offers comprehensive personal and professional development support. Trainees will benefit from healthcare services through Reliance HMO and will participate in mentorship initiatives guided by experienced professionals in the oil and gas industry. Wellness and support services—including counselling and emotional support—will also be available to help participants maintain balance and resilience throughout the programme. Regular performance reviews and career counselling sessions will align each trainee’s progress with their long-term career goals.

These offerings underscore NLNG’s holistic approach to capacity building—developing not just technical skills, but well-rounded professionals ready to thrive in competitive and evolving environments.

Engr. Buowari also acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the NLNG team behind the programme’s implementation and expansion. “Many hands within NLNG have worked tirelessly to make today a success,” he said. “From those present in this room to colleagues managing critical operations elsewhere—thank you. Your efforts are helping to build a more empowered and sustainable Nigeria.”

The Train 7 Project, a major expansion of NLNG’s production capacity, remains aligned with Nigeria’s national vision for local content, inclusive development, and youth empowerment. Through programmes such as this, NLNG continues to advance its mission of Inspiring a Sustainable Future.

