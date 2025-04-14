NLNG Insurance Team Explores Opportunities With NIA

Share

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) insurance team has paid a strategic familiarisation visit to the Director General Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mrs. Bola Odukale.

The visit, led by Dr. Adetayo A. John-Fishers, MD of First Standard Insurance Brokers Limited, was aimed at providing the NLNG team with a comprehensive understanding of Energy and Special Risk Insurance Policies.

In addition, the meeting offered an opportunity for direct engagement with key stakeholders in the broader insurance industry to bolster the team’s insights into the evolving market dynamics and risk management strategies integral to the energy sector.

The meeting underscored a continued commitment to industry collaboration and the importance of staying abreast of best practices in insurance, particularly in areas critical to the country’s energy infrastructure.

The parties expressed optimism that such engagements will strengthen partnerships and enhance the overall resilience of Nigeria’s insurance framework.

