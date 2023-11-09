NLNG Force Majeure Subsists One Year After Declaration

The force majeure declared by the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) in October 2022 at its plant on Bonny Island still subsists, sources in the company told Daily Telegraph yesterday. One of the sources said the company was still encountering challenges that led to the declaration of force majeure.

Sources said the supply of gas to the Bonny plant still faced major constraints and is keeping production at the plant well below capacity. The Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), Dr. Philip Mshelbila, during a recent visit of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, to the NLNG plant on Bonny Island, Rivers State, decried some of the NLNG’s challenges.

He said: “Today, the biggest challenge we have, one that poses a threat not only to our existing operations but also to our expansion plans, is feed gas supply. Trains 1 to 6 currently operate at roughly half their potential capacity, a situation that has persisted for some time.

“The main issue behind the challenge is crude oil theft which affects the associated gas supply. The plant is half-full, not because we don’t have the capacity but because the feed gas is not there. “We have aspirations for Train 8 but we cannot progress that work because we have no line of sight as to where that gas will come from.

We believe that the gas can only come from deep water gas but the terms for that must be addressed. At present, the Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) that govern deep-water exploration do not offer commercially viable terms for producers.”