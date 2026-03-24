NLNG Expands VIBES Programme With Induction Of New Beneficiaries

NLNG’s economic empowerment initiative, the Vocational Innovation Business and Empowerment Scheme (VIBES), has inducted a new cohort of 103 trainees into its 2026 empowerment programme. This is according to a statement by Manager, Corporate Communication and Public Affairs, NLNG, Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku.

She stated that the induction ceremony, held in Port Harcourt, marked a significant milestone in the scheme’s ongoing commitment to skills development and sustainable economic empowerment.

She added that the newly inducted trainees will undergo a structured series of capacitybuilding sessions, culminating in a competitive pitching phase, during which the most viable business proposals will be selected based on clearly defined evaluation criteria.

According to her, simultaneously, 26 beneficiaries from the previous cohort successfully completed their training and graduated from the programme and received grant support in the preceding year, marking the close of their training.

She further said that one year after receiving support, several of the graduates have strengthened their operations, enhanced financial management practices, expanded their customer base, and transitioned from early-stage concepts to more structured, revenue-generating enterprises.

She added that some have scaled up production and diversified their service offerings, demonstrating measurable business growth and improved operational stability.

Speaking at the induction ceremony in Port Harcourt, the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Sophia Horsfall, emphasised NLNG’s commitment to sustainable community development, stating: “The VIBES programme reflects NLNG’s long-standing commitment to sustainable development in our host communities.

Through targeted capacity building, access to innovative support, and enterprise development opportunities, we are strengthening the local economy across our host and pipeline communities.

The graduation of one cohort and the induction of another showcase the continuity of our investment in youth empowerment, innovation, and enterprise development as key drivers of inclusive growth.” She added that VIBES represents a strategic intervention aligned with NLNG’s broader sustainable development objectives.

The programme is designed to cultivate entrepreneurial capability and strengthen the networks required for emerging business leaders and community change-makers to thrive within their communities.

Also speaking at the event, the Manager, Community Relations and Sustainable Development, Yemi Adeyemi, described the milestone as rewarding, noting the progress made by the graduating cohort.