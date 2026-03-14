NLNG Empowers 40 Journalists With Digital Skills

No fewer than 40 journalists from diverse media organisations across Nigeria have completed the 2026 edition of the NLNG Change Your Story Capacity Workshop, a programme designed to strengthen digital journalism and multimedia story telling skills.

The three-day intensive training, organised by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), focused on equipping media professionals with modern tools needed to navigate the rapidly evolving media landscape shaped by artificial intelligence, data journalism, and digital communication.

The event was held from March 11 to 13 at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos Speaking at the closing ceremony on March 13, the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development at NLNG, Sophia Horsfall, described the workshop as part of the company’s broader commitment to strengthening journalism and deepening engagement with the media.

According to her, the initiative reflects NLNG’s belief that credible and well-informed reporting is essential to shaping public understanding of critical sectors such as energy, sustainability and national economic development.

“We provide the energy that powers nations and generates revenue for our country; you provide the information that powers our minds,” Horsfall told participants.

She urged the journalists to apply the knowledge gained from the training to elevate the quality and credibility of their reporting.“Our pride will only be justified when we see the ‘New Standard’ in your next feature, your next broadcast and your next investigative report,” she added.