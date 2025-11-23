NLNG Emphasizes Growth Of Indigenous Capacity

The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) company has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing indigenous capacity, technology, and enterprises in the energy sector.

NLNG Deputy Managing Director, Olakunle Osobu, stated that the company not only complies with local content mandates but also sets new benchmarks for value creation across the industry.

“Our journey in Nigerian Content is about creating opportunities, not just meeting regulatory thresholds. We aim to build capacity and enable sustainable growth through collaboration with the NCDMB and industry partners,” he said.

Osobu emphasized that NLNG’s vision for Nigerian Content is anchored on leadership, impact, and legacy, with deliberate investments designed to make Nigerian participation a driver of innovation, competitiveness, and national prosperity.

The remarks were made during the week-long 2025 Nigerian Content Stakeholders’ Retreat held at Finima, Bonny Island, Rivers State. The event, themed “Deepening Stakeholders’ Collaboration for Sustainable Economic Development,” hosted the leadership of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) alongside key industry leaders.

According to NLNG General Manager, External Relations & Sustainable Development, Sophia Horsfall, the retreat highlighted the company’s recommitment to expanding partnerships that empower indigenous enterprises and communities across the energy value chain, going beyond mere regulatory compliance.

Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, Executive Secretary of NCDMB, represented by Director of Capacity Building, Engr. Abayomi Bamidele, commended NLNG for sustaining the retreat as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and shared growth. He cited successful joint initiatives, including Service Level Agreements, Technical Working Groups, and staff secondments, as examples of a productive regulator-operating company relationship.

Omatsola Ogbe further praised NLNG’s achievements in the Train 7 project and its tangible contributions to the Nigerian economy, urging the company to continue delivering on strategic initiatives that set industry standards and serve as a model for other organizations.