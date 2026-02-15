NLNG Emerges Overall Champion At 20th Nigeria Oil, Gas Industry Games

NLNG has been crowned Overall Champion and Best Sports Company at the 20th edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games (NOGIG), which ended on Saturday in Abuja with a resounding display of athletic excellence and team spirit.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday by the Manager, Corporate Communication and Public Affairs, Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku.

According to the statement, Team NLNG topped the medal table with an impressive 52 medals, comprising 20 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze, to take the lead from the defending champion, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), which finished second with 49 medals (14 gold, 15 silver and 20 bronze).

It added that the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) secured third place with 18 medals, while TotalEnergies finished fourth with 15 medals.

It also stated that other notable participants included Renaissance, Oando, Seplat Energy, PTI, NUPRC, ND Western, Chevron, NMDPRA, ExxonMobil, Shell and Aradel.

The statement noted that the biennial tournament, held from February 8 to 14, 2026, marked a milestone celebration of four decades of unity, collaboration and sporting excellence within Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

According to it, leading the NLNG delegation at the Abuja Stadium was the Deputy Managing Director, Olakunle Osobu, who commended Team NLNG for exemplifying the company’s core values both on and off the field.

“This victory is a testament to the resilience, discipline and unity that define NLNG.

“At NLNG, excellence is not confined to the boardroom. It is embedded in our culture and reflected in how we compete, collaborate and win, whether in business or on the field. I am immensely proud of Team NLNG for demonstrating that our winning spirit extends beyond our operations and into every sphere we engage in,” Osobu said.

He further noted that the company’s performance at NOGIG reflects its broader commitment to fostering teamwork, promoting wellness, and strengthening industry relationships.

The statement explained that organisers described the 20th edition of NOGIG as a landmark event, underscoring the industry’s enduring commitment to corporate camaraderie, healthy competition and collaboration beyond the workplace.

“With chants of #TeamNLNG and #Champions echoing across the stadium, the victory reinforces NLNG’s reputation as a leader not only in Nigeria’s energy sector but also in promoting sportsmanship, unity and excellence,” it concluded.