NLNG Doubles Down On Methane Emissions, Urges Industry-Wide Action

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), Philip Mshelbila, has said the company is intensifying efforts to cut methane emissions by embedding preventive measures into facility designs, upgrading existing assets, and deploying new technologies.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the company’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Sophia Horsfall.

Speaking during a high-level panel session at the 2025 Gastech Conference in Milan, Italy, Mshelbila said central to NLNG’s strategy is the installation of a new boil-off gas compressor system, now nearing completion, which will capture and re-inject methane back into the value chain.

He stressed that the renewed focus underscores NLNG’s long-standing leadership in curbing gas flaring. Since commencing operations about 26 years ago, the company has cut Nigeria’s flaring volumes by more than 40% through capture and monetisation of associated gas.

According to him, NLNG is expanding its legacy in line with international best practices such as the OGMP 2.0 standard, where it has achieved “Gold Standard” status for two consecutive years, based on its progress toward accurate methane emissions quantification under the framework.

“We know our baseline, we know where the leaks occur, and we measure whether our interventions are working. But the bigger challenge is how we get others in the industry to do the same. No single operator can solve this problem alone,” he said.

He emphasised the central role of prevention, urging operators to prioritise smarter plant design, improved pipelines, facility upgrades, and timely maintenance to reduce fugitive leaks.

While highlighting that about 40% of global methane emissions occur naturally mainly from wetlands and oceans Mshelbila noted that human activities contribute the remaining 60%, with agriculture accounting for the largest share at 40%, and oil and gas operations about 21%.

He warned that progress in the oil and gas sector alone would be undermined if emissions from agriculture and waste are left unchecked, stressing that the energy industry must nevertheless lead by example.

“The technology is available, but not everyone can afford it. Financing, particularly for smaller operators, is a major hurdle. In many developing countries, methane policies and regulations are far less advanced than those for carbon dioxide. These are gaps the global industry must urgently close,” he added.

Mshelbila called for stronger partnerships across the energy value chain, ranging from financing models that enable smaller operators to invest, to knowledge sharing on advanced technologies such as satellite-based detection systems.

The Gastech Conference, now in its 53rd edition, is the world’s largest platform for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, low-carbon solutions, and climate technologies. The 2025 edition, held in Milan from September 9–12, brought together global leaders, experts, and innovators to forge partnerships and showcase solutions driving the energy transition.