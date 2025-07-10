NLNG Donates Lifesaving CT Scan To Teaching Hospital Lokoja

The Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, has received a major boost in emergency healthcare delivery following the donation and installation of a multi-slice CT scan machine by the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) company.

The lifesaving equipment, delivered alongside a backup generator and advanced imaging suite accessories, is expected to significantly reduce mortality rates associated with trauma and other critical conditions requiring urgent radiological investigations.

Strategically located along Nigeria’s major highway corridors linking the North and South, the hospital is the only functional federal tertiary health facility in Kogi State. It caters to thousands of accident victims and critically ill patients daily. Until now, the absence of a CT scan machine had forced patients to endure two-and-a-half-hour transfers to Abuja, often resulting in delayed diagnoses and avoidable deaths.

Efforts to acquire the machine over the years had been hindered by limited budgetary allocations and failed public-private partnerships. Although a CT suite had been built to international standards, it remained unused until NLNG’s intervention.

The donation was facilitated by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan during her tenure as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Local Content.

Inspecting the installed equipment in Lokoja, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan commended NLNG for the timely and transformative intervention, noting that the facility would help address the growing healthcare needs of Kogi State and its neighbouring communities.

With the new machine operational, the hospital’s team of five radiologists and five radiographers including one who received advanced training in India—is now well-positioned to deliver high-quality diagnostic services.

Chief Medical Director, Dr. Olatunde Alabi, described the donation as a long-awaited intervention.

“This is a game-changer for the hospital, the state, and the country. We can now respond swiftly to emergencies, improve patient care, support research, and enhance the training of medical personnel,” he said.

Dr. Patricia also lauded NLNG for its kind gesture.

“In just two weeks, almost every department has benefited from the CT scan. Before now, we referred patients to Abuja or Ilorin, and sadly, some died in transit. Your efforts have saved lives,” she noted.

On Senator Natasha’s contribution, she added, “The Creator of the lives you have touched will continue to protect you. We will always count on your support.”

The installation was made possible through a partnership between NLNG and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board under the Federal Government’s Human Capital Development and Institutional Strengthening Programme.