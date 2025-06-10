NLNG Delivers Neonatal, ICU Facilities In Asaba, Mulls Healthcare Agenda

Share

In a bold push to support the transformation of healthcare delivery in Nigeria, NLNG has unveiled a new Neonatal Ward and a renovated Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, Delta State, marking another milestone in its Hospital Support Programme (HSP).

The upgraded FMC Asaba facility now boasts world-class treatment areas, including neonatal and ICU suites, recovery rooms, prep zones, automated doors, a dedicated nurses’ station, and a family lounge, all tailored to accelerate emergency response, improve outcomes, and enhance care for Nigeria’s most vulnerable patients – the neo-natal.

Speaking at the inauguration, NLNG’s Managing Director and CEO, Philip Mshelbila, who was represented by the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Sophia Horsfall, stated that NLNG’s investment in the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba and other hospitals in the country accurately reflected NLNG’s intentions expressed in its vision of being “a globally competitive energy company improving lives sustainably.

