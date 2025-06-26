NLNG Commissions Medical Laboratory Complex In Bauchi

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) on Thursday commissioned a state-of-the-art medical laboratory complex at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi, reaffirming its commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare across the country.

The milestone project is part of NLNG’s flagship Hospital Support Programme (HSP)—an ongoing initiative aimed at strengthening medical infrastructure and enhancing healthcare delivery nationwide.

The commissioning of the Bauchi facility follows the recent inauguration of a neonatal ward and intensive care unit at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Asaba, Delta State.

The new laboratory complex in Bauchi, the 10th completed under the HSP, is equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic tools designed to improve the hospital’s capacity for accurate and timely diagnosis. Among its facilities are an Automated Tissue Processing Machine, Cryostat, Immunoassay Analyser, ELISA Washer, haematology systems, vein finders, and specialised microscopes.

It also boasts purpose-built workspaces for sample preparation and storage, solar-powered systems to ensure uninterrupted operations, automated access controls, and modern reception and waiting areas, all designed for efficiency, safety, and patient comfort.

Speaking at the commissioning, NLNG’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Philip Mshelbila—represented by the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Sophia Horsfall—said the project symbolised a vital partnership between Bauchi State and the company.

He emphasised that the HSP represents NLNG’s vision to improve lives sustainably through healthcare infrastructure, adding that the facility was borne out of a rigorous needs assessment and tailored to enhance the hospital’s diagnostic capabilities for better clinical outcomes.

“The Hospital Support Programme is building a national network of care. It has transformed medical services in all beneficiary institutions, boosting practitioners’ confidence and restoring public hope in the healthcare system,” Mshelbila stated.

The Chief Medical Director of ATBUTH, Professor Yusuf Bara Jibrin, described the laboratory as a “fortress of response,” equipped to tackle rising health challenges such as Lassa fever, antibiotic resistance, and cancer.

He commended NLNG for exceeding the traditional boundaries of corporate social responsibility, noting that the hospital has instituted a long-term operations and maintenance plan to ensure the sustainability of the facility.

So far, the HSP has impacted ten medical institutions across Nigeria, supporting infrastructure in areas such as obstetrics, neonatal intensive care, occupational therapy, and neuromodulation rehabilitation.

NLNG continues to lead the private sector in supporting healthcare development in Nigeria, extending its impact beyond energy to education, health, and national infrastructure.