NLNG Commission Renovated Accident, Emergency Unit At UNIUYO Teaching Hospital

Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Limited’s Hospital Support Programme (HSP) on Tuesday in Uyo, unveiled a renovated and expanded Accident and Emergency Unit at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), marking another milestone and demonstrating the company’s commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery nationwide.

The unit was commissioned by the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah.

Dignitaries at the event included the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo; the Executive Vice President (Gas), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Olalekan Ogunleye; the Chief Technology Officer (NNPCL), Kunle Osobu; and UUTH’s Chief Medical Director, Prof. Emem Bassey, among others.

The renovated unit is the 7th project undertaken as part of the NLNG-sponsored HSP, designed to elevate the healthcare delivery system across 12 Federal University Teaching Hospitals spanning the country’s six geopolitical zones.

At the UUTH commissioning on Tuesday, NLNG’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Philip Mshelbila, stated that the renovated and fully equipped Accident and Emergency Unit of UUTH presented a clear message of what is possible when private and public sector works together for the betterment of all our people.

“NLNG is focused on the pursuit of interventions, initiatives or experiences that make life meaningful for Nigerians grounded upon the four pillars of education, economic empowerment, infrastructure and health. Yes, health.

“That is the basis for being here today. A healthy nation is the foundation for a wealthy nation, hence successes in other areas of development are anchored on sound health.

“It is indeed my belief that today’s commissioning of this renovated Accident and Emergency Unit opens new vistas for sustainable growth of Akwa Ibom state and indeed Nigeria,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Eno commended NLNG for choosing UUTH as one of the hospitals in its HSP project. He stated that the government was interested in partnering with corporate organisations to further develop government facilities and elevate the general well-being of its populace.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekpo, in his remarks, stated that the HSP-renovated accident and emergency unit will be a place where lives will be restored, and hopes will be rekindled in the darkest of moments.

Launched in 2022, the programme has rapidly gained momentum. That year, the Company commissioned a maternity centre at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada and a new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

In 2023, the Company added four more to the list of commissioned projects, which included an Obstetrics & Gynaecology Ward at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Lagos; an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH), Yenagoa; an Occupational Therapy and Neuromodulation Rehabilitation Centre at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Kano; and a Neurosurgical and Stroke Centre at University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Calabar.

The UUTH project is one of three projects in the second phase of the programme which commenced in January 2023.

The newly renovated UUTH project includes the complete renovation and expansion of theatre suites to accommodate a 2-bed recovery space and the installation of oxygen piping and manifolds in the entire facility.

“The renovated centre is equipped with modern medical equipment to support the services of the unit, namely ECG, Diathermy and Anaesthesia machines, Nebulizers, Electric Suction, POP cutter and spreaders, and patient beds, in addition to other basic medical equipment and furniture.

“It also includes the expansion of pay point or revenue collection offices, construction of extra conveniences for patients and replacement of roof covering as well as the provision of furniture.

Other work done in the hospital includes maintenance and repairs to windows, automated doors for theatre suites, mechanical services, electrical services, surface finishes, landscaping as well as the installation of a 15KVA solar inverter and connection of the facility to the hospital’s water supply system.