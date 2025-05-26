NLNG Calls For Supportive Policies To Drive Decarbonisation In LNG Shipping

Share

Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) has called for policies and regulations to be tailored to the uniqueness, dynamics and challenges of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) shipping industry to drive decarbonisation and prepare for a net-zero future.

Speaking during a panel session on LNG Shipbuilding and Transportation at the 29th World Gas Conference (WGC2025) in Beijing, NLNG’s Deputy Managing Director, Olakunle Osobu, represented by Tolu Longe, Manager, Commercial Contract Management, emphasised that policies should also incentives innovation across the vessel lifecycle—from construction to decommissioning—while supporting unproven but promising technologies.

“Unlike shipping, where the IMO provides global oversight, other sectors face fragmented national regulations. More cohesive policies could accelerate decarbonisation, particularly in emerging areas like onboard carbon capture. Modular capture systems exist, but without regulatory and economic frameworks, they remain commercially unviable.

“Financing remains a major hurdle. The financial sector has been slow to align with decarbonisation goals, often prioritising traditional credit metrics over climate impact. This disparity is especially pronounced in regions like Africa, where access to subsidies or low-cost financing is limited. Partnerships with institutions like Afrexim Bank and the IFC can help bridge the gap, but broader industry support is needed,” he said.

He also stressed the need for innovation in decarbonisating the LNG shipping industry to reduce costs, noting that artificial intelligence and data analytics offer key efficiencies.

“The shipping industry is undergoing a pivotal transformation driven by decarbonisation and the shift toward greener fuels. Fleets must adapt—whether through dual-fuel systems, cleaner fuels like LNG, or emerging alternatives such as ammonia and hydrogen. Yet this transition presents a dilemma for shipowners. Retrofitting vessels or investing in new ones requires significant capital, but current regulations do not translate into premium pricing for cleaner shipping. Consumers remain unwilling to pay more, forcing shipowners to absorb the costs. Meanwhile, financiers have been slow to respond to these market shifts. As a result, lower charter rates may persist for years,” he said.

Mr Osobu noted that the IMO’s net-zero mandate requires shipowners to reduce GHG emissions intensity by 2% by 2028. He emphasised that meeting this target through dry-dock retrofits alone would be prohibitively expensive and time-consuming, and stressed that scalable solutions that can be implemented during operations are critical.

He explained that smart systems can optimise fuel consumption by adjusting engine performance, vessel speed, and routing based on real-time factors like weather and congestion. This, he added, enables just-in-time arrivals, minimizing idle time at ports. He further noted that AI can enhance safety through advanced navigation systems, reducing collision risks—a growing concern as vessel sizes increase.

2025 World Gas Conference (WGC2025) with the theme “Energising a Sustainable Future,” had global stakeholders representing over 90% of industry players. The conference serves as a platform to advance sustainable energy solutions and shape the future of decarbonised fuel

