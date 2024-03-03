‘NLNG Annually Provides Close To 500,000 Metric Tons Of LPG’

The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has said that it annually provides close to 500,000 metric tons of LPG to meet market demands. This is in pursuit of its commitment to delivering 100 per cent of its LPG production to the domestic market, a decision made by the Company’s Board of Directors in 2022.

General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, Andy Odeh, in a statement yesterday, dis- closed these while making a clarification to a publication that the company supplies 1.5 million metric tons of LPG to the Nigerian domestic market.

Odeh said: “Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has noted reports indicating that it supplies 1.5 million metric tons of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) to the Nigerian domestic market.

“NLNG would like to clarify that it annually provides close to 500,000 metric tons of LPG to meet market demands. This is in pursuit of its commitment to delivering 100 per cent of its LPG production to the domestic market, a decision made by the Company’s Board of Directors in 2022.

“In 2023, NLNG supplied 493,000 metric tons of LPG to the domestic market. In the preceding years, NLNG delivered 498,000 metric tons in 2022 and 399,000 in 2021.

Currently, NLNG caters to 30 per cent of the total LPG demand in the country which is currently estimated to be about 1.5 million metric tons.”He added: “NLNG maintains a firm commitment to supplying LPG to the domestic market.

Additionally, the Company remains focused on promoting increased gas utilisation within the country and raising awareness about the use of clean gas for cooking to mitigate health risks associated with firewood usage.

“NLNG takes pride in its role in the LPG sector, facilitating the entry of more stakeholders into the LPG value chain and encouraging investments in infrastructure development to bolster sectoral growth. This endeavour has contributed to the creation of additional employment and business opportunities in Nigeria.”