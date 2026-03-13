NLNG Advances Media Excellence Through Change Your Story Workshop

NLNG has again demonstrated its dedication to media development in Nigeria through the successful completion of the second edition of the #NLNGChangeYourStory workshop for

2026, which took place in Lagos.

Through the workshop, NLNG reiterated its commitment to promoting journalistic excellence and supporting the media industry’s digital transformation.

The workshop convened 40 participants representing diverse media outlets to examine the changing landscape of journalism shaped by artificial intelligence and digital communication.

Also, discussions centered on how new media technologies can support real-time reporting, extend audience reach across borders, and foster deeper, more effective engagement on

digital platforms.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development at NLNG, Sophia Horsfall, described the workshop as part of the company’s broader effort to strengthen engagement with the media while supporting professional

excellence in journalism.

She noted that the initiative reflects NLNG’s belief that well-informed reporting plays an important role in shaping public understanding of critical sectors such as energy, economic development, and sustainability.

Horsfall encouraged participants to leverage the insights and practical knowledge gained during the workshop to elevate the quality, depth, and credibility of their reporting.

“NLNG views this engagement as a strategic partnership. We provide the energy that powers nations and generates revenue for our nation; you provide the information that powers our

minds.

“We have been proud to host you, but our pride will only be justified when we see the ‘New Standard’ in your next feature, your next broadcast, and your next investigative report.

As you head back to your various stations, I urge you to take the spirit of this workshop with you.”

The programme combined expert-led discussions with hands-on learning. Digital communication specialist Dan Mason guided participants through key aspects of digital storytelling, while veteran journalist Taiwo Obe led a practical Journalism Clinic.

Together, the sessions equipped participants with practical skills in data visualisation, online verification, audience engagement, and managing a strong digital presence.

The #NLNGChangeYourStory programme has now empowered over 400 journalists with enhanced digital communication and social media skills across its various editions.