NLIST Upgrades Sokoto Office To Regional Centre, Gov Aliyu Pledges Support

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has pledged his administration’s support for the newly upgraded Sokoto Office of the Nigeria Institute of Leather Science and Technology (NLIST).

The Governor commended the Director-General of NLIST, Dr Awwal Mustafa Imam, for upgrading the Sokoto office to a regional office, citing its potential to improve the economic status of the region.

Governor Aliyu noted that the Institute’s activities align with his administration’s 9-point Smart Innovative Agenda, aimed at reducing unemployment and creating job opportunities.

He emphasized the significance of Sokoto as the “home of leather,” referencing the famous Moroccan leather that originated from the state’s red goats.

The Governor assured Dr Imam of his administration’s commitment to supporting the newly created Sokoto Regional Centre and appealed for more job opportunities for Sokoto State indigenes in the new regional office.

Aliyu expressed his desire for a stronger collaboration between the state government and NLIST, stating, “We look forward to a stronger collaboration with NLIST for the good of our people.”

Dr. Imam explained that the Institute upgraded its Sokoto office due to the state’s strategic position in the country.

He announced plans to equip the regional office with the necessary equipment and called on the state government to sponsor its indigenes to study leather-related courses offered by the Institute.

Imam also solicited support from National Assembly members to consider the centre in their constituency projects, highlighting the potential of the leather industry to generate income for the nation if properly supported.

