NLC Writes Aiyedatiwa, Demands N256,950 Minimum Wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ondo State Council, has written to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, demanding an upward review of the minimum wage for workers from the current ₦73,000 to ₦256,950.

In the letter dated September 19, 2025, and signed by the State Chairman, Ademola Olapade, and Secretary, Akin Sunday, the union also called for a review of pensions for retirees in the state.

While commending Governor Aiyedatiwa for ensuring prompt payment of salaries and pensions as well as the timely promotion of deserving workers, the NLC stressed that the current wage structure no longer reflects economic realities.

The letter read in part:

“We write on behalf of the workers and pensioners of Ondo State to make a formal and urgent demand for a comprehensive upward review of the minimum wage in the state. This demand is based on multiple compelling factors rooted in economic reality, rising cost of living, and a moral obligation to protect the dignity and welfare of workers and retirees.

“The Nigerian economy has been severely battered by inflation, currency devaluation, removal of fuel subsidy, and skyrocketing costs of food, housing, transportation, and healthcare. These factors have eroded the value of wages and left the average worker and pensioner in a state of perpetual economic suffocation.”

The NLC noted that as an oil-producing state, Ondo has witnessed significant growth in its internally generated revenue (IGR) and federal allocations, especially due to improved oil earnings and subsidy funds. It recalled that during the last wage negotiation, the state government committed to reviewing workers’ welfare whenever revenue increased.

Citing Imo State’s recent approval of a ₦104,000 minimum wage for its workforce, the union said Ondo must not lag behind, given its oil wealth and strategic importance.

The NLC further emphasized that workers are the “engine of governance and economic productivity,” while pensioners deserve to live the rest of their lives with dignity.

It, therefore, demanded the immediate constitution of a negotiation committee comprising government officials, labour representatives, and other stakeholders to deliberate on the proposed wage structure.

The union concluded by thanking Governor Aiyedatiwa for his commitment to workers’ welfare, praying for more wisdom as he leads the state to greater heights.