NLC Warns Okpebholo, Police To Steer Off Edo Labour Union

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on the newly elected governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo and the Police Command in the State not to involve themselves in internal issues of its council.

NLC in a statement signed by its Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah and made available to journalists on Thursday in Abuja, said it was too early for the Governor to start fighting with trade unions.

The statement partly reads; “We are disturbed by a recorded incident of unauthorised/illegal breaking in and entry of the offices of the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress by some police personnel of Edo State Police Command.

“The incident happened in Benin City in the absence of the Chairperson of the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress who is attending the annual Harmattan School in Abuja.

“Neither the police nor any other entity has offered an explanation for this criminal behaviour but there are speculations that the police might have acted at the instance of the new Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo

“However, whether the police acted alone or at the behest of the Governor, we demand an apology and retracing of steps unconditionally.

“Trade unions are protected by law, under no circumstances are their affairs to be interfered with by the state or any entity or be forcefully brought under the governance or control of any other.

“Acts of intimidation of trade unions or their leaders are equally off-limits as these constitute not only a violation of trade union/human rights but a threat to our hard-won democracy.

“In light of the foregoing, the Governor is advised to steer off labour matters in the state.

“As a brand-new Governor, he should have his priorities. We would hate to think that authorising the harassment of trade union leaders is one of them.

“As for the police, they should retrieve their honour if they can, by not lending themselves to the performance of dirty jobs in contravention of their oath of office.

“Leave Edo State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress alone! It is too soon to start a fight with us.”

On the death of former NLC Edo State Council Chairman, Kaduna Eboidogbin, the Congress said; “We join trade unions, civil society allies and patriotic Nigerians in Edo State in calling for the immediate arrest and prosecution of police officers responsible for the death of Comrade Kaduna Eboidogbin, former NLC State Council Chairman in Edo State.

“The explanation offered by the officers involved in this heinous crime is lame and ridiculous as well insults our collective intelligence.

“Accordingly, nothing short of immediate arrest, detention and prosecution for murder of the officers involved will satisfy us.

“The Edo State Police Command, and indeed, the Nigeria Police Force should resist the urge for a cover-up as has often been the case when their officers over-shoot their brief.

“The Nigeria Police Force stands to gain nothing when it protects bad eggs or nurtures them in its fold in the name of managing its public image.

“We urge the Commissioner, Edo State Police Command, CP Umoru Ozigi to seize the momentum by acting with transparent courage, knowing full well life has been snuffed out via wilful conduct.

“We urge the Police to take seriously our advice before it faces another backlash from the public.”

