NLC Warns FG Against Intimidating ASUU With No Work, No Pay Policy

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the Federal Government to withdraw it’s threat of no work no pay against members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASSU), as it warns of taking up engagement with government if the unions concerns were not met in two weeks.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero in a statement issued on Monday, expressed disappointment with the Federal Government of engaging such a tactics, rather than addressing the core issues which have rise to the warning strike.

According to him, the NLC was deeply concerned by the chronic underfunding of universities and governments persistent failure to honour agreements, even as he added that government’s continued refusal to implement agreements voluntarily reached with lecturers and workers was undermining public tertiary institutions.

He said: “The commencement of a two-week warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is a direct consequence of the Federal Government’s refusal to honour collectively bargained agreements.

“This action is a necessary response to the neglect of a fundamental pillar of our society.

“Rather than engaging in good faith to resolve the crisis, the government has resorted to the unproductive threat of No Work, No Pay. This misrepresents the situation.

“The breach of contract lies with the state, not the scholars. The lecturers are willing to work, but the government, by reneging on its commitments, has made it impossible for them to do so with the dignity and conditions their profession deserves. The core principle remains: No Pay, No Work.

“This struggle extends beyond an isolated industrial dispute. It reflects a broader societal issue. While the children of the elite attend private institutions or study abroad, the children of the working class and the poor are left in a public education system being systematically weakened.

“This creates an educational divide that limits social mobility and perpetuates inequality. An educated populace is essential for a progressive nation, and the current approach appears designed to reserve quality education as a commodity for the privileged few.

“In light of this, the Nigeria Labour Congress hereby declares its full solidarity with ASUU and all other unions in the tertiary education sector.

“We call on the Federal Government to immediately set aside its threats and address the core issues in the negotiated agreements with ASUU.

“We serve notice that if, after this two-week warning strike, the government remains unresponsive, the NLC will not stand idly by.

“The NLC will convene an emergency meeting with its affiliates in the tertiary education sector to develop a comprehensive strategy for engaging the government.

“The struggle of ASUU is our struggle. The fight for public education is a fight for Nigeria’s future. We will no longer allow these unions to stand alone.

“We demand that the Federal Government use this two-week window to present a concrete plan for the full implementation of all agreements.

“The choice is clear: honour the agreements and salvage public education, or face the resolute and unified force of the entire Nigerian workforce.”