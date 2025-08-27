NLC Warns Edo Assembly To Steer Clear Of Labour Matters

…says Egwahide was never a council chairman

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has cautioned the Edo State House of Assembly to stay within its legislative limits and stop interfering in Union matters.

The Union in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, frowned at the Edo State Assembly’s resolution, urging leadership of the NLC to allow Bernard Jormah Egwahide finish his tenure as Council Chairperson of Edo State.

The statement signed by Acting General Secretary of the NLC, Benson Upah, noted that the said resolution which was awash in the media, “Goes to no issue and is of no effect whatsoever,” as Egwahide was never elected Council Chair of the NLC.

He said: “This resolution in our view represents the height of ignorance and perhaps obscene obsequiousness.

“First, Bernard Jormah Egwahide was not elected as Council Chair. Odion Olaye was the duly elected Council Chairperson (with three vice chairpersons one of whom is empowered to take over in the event of any emergency) whose tenure in contravention of the corpus of Labour Law was frustrated by Governor Okpehbolo hallway.

That act of interference was unlawful and unacceptable to the Congress.

“Even on the assumption of the fact the removal of the Odion Olaye as Council Chair was lawful, the next in line of succession pending election ought not be the Auditor but the Vice Chairperson or other ranking executives.

“How come the Auditor ( the least in rank) and not any of the ranking executives is being imposed by the Governor of Edo State?

“Second, labour matters are on the Exclusive Legislative List and not within the remit of the State House of Assembly to legislate on.

“Third, the law is clear. Neither the State government nor the State House of Assembly is vested with powers to appoint or elect officers for Congress. This constitutes gross interference in the affairs of trade unions and a violation of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“The State House of Assembly in light of this is advised to focus on its legislative duties including securing its independence instead of dabbling into jurisdictions over which it has no oversight.”