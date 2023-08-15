NLC vows to embark on strike without notice if fuel price is increased again

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to embark on a nationwide strike without formal notice to the Federal Government should there be another increase in the pump price of fuel while negotiations were still ongoing and palliatives yet to be put in place. NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who issued the warning at the ongoing African Alliance of Trade Unions meeting yesterday in Abuja, also pleaded with the government to change what he described as “those bad economic policies that make our wages next to nothing.” He said: “As we’re here now, they’re contemplating increasing the pump price of petroleum products.

ministry to come up with injunction to hold the hands of labour not to respond. They have started floating ideas of a likely increase in the price of petroleum products.

“But let me say this: Nigerian workers will not give any strike notice if we have not addressed the consequences of the last two increases of fuel pump price, and we wake up from sleep to hear that they have tampered with the fuel pump price again.” Ajaero noted: “I want to plead with government that those bad economic policies that makes our wages next to nothing should be checked. If you check those policies that lead to inflation, and devaluation of the currency, we will be comfortable even where we are if naira is at par with dollar today, we will ask you to leave minimum wage at 30,000. “If inflation is checked to zero, we will ask you to leave things the way they are. But inflation is flying, and by the admittance of the National Bureau of Statistics, we have over 133 million Nigerians that are multi-dimensionally poor.

I think these are the issues Government should address. If we go for wage increase tomorrow, the inflation that will follow suit will destroy it.” On the interference on trade union matters by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the NLC President said: “The Nigerian Police, the IGP is now performing the duties of the Ministry of Labour. The duty of Ministry of Labour includes addressing the issue of both inter- and intra-union disputes. It is not within the purview of the Inspector-General of Police to go into that area. “And I think there is need for the Ministry of Labour to educate the police to tell them that they don’t have the right to usurp its functions. If they do that, the Ministry of Labour will go into extinction and there’ll be no basis for Minister of Labour to remain there. “We say it is legal and we demand an apology from the IG of police for arresting or even having contemplated to arrest the President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, for whatever reason, at the eve of the election. It is unheard of in the history of this country.

“Go and collect your functions from Ministry for Police Affairs and from Ministry of Justice. Even when there is a dispute, intra or inter, it is your function to refer such to NIC. It is the Nigeria Labour Congress that relates with the Ministry of Labour. ”