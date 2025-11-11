NLC Urges Private Varsities To Join ASUU

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Joe Ajaero has private universities to join the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the struggle for improved conditions in the education sector.

He made the call during The Toyin Falola Interview Series on Sunday, titled: “A Conversation with the President of ASUU, Professor Christopher Piwuna”.

The virtual discussion featured ASUU officials and other members of the academic community, focusing on the persistent ASUU strikes and ways to stabilise Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

Ajaero condemned the “incessant harassment” of ASUU and its members, questioning why the government had repeatedly signed agreements with the union since 2009 without implementing them.

He recalled that ASUU was created with the intention of excluding it from NLC affiliation, as it was classified as a senior staff association—a designation that the NLC successfully challenged.