NLC Urges Nigeria To Champion Africa’s Demand For Climate Justice

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government to take the lead in championing Africa’s collective demand for climate justice at global negotiations. Mr Benson Upah, Acting General Secretary of the NLC, made the call in a letter addressed to the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) in Abuja.

Upah said Nigeria occupies a strategic position to advance the cause of workers and developing nations in the quest for a just transition. This he said is because Nigeria is a Party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement.

The 30th UN Climate Conference (COP30), scheduled for Nov. 10 to Nov. 21 in Belém, Brazil, will focus on efforts to limit global temperature rise and the presentation of new national action plans. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Vice President Kashim Shettima, will lead the Nigerian delegation to the conference.

Upah said the demands of workers across the world align with the aspirations of Nigeria and other developing economies seeking fairness in the global climate agenda.

He urged the government to negotiate for increased climate finance, debt cancellation, energy sovereignty and trade support measures to cushion the impact of climate change on livelihoods.

Upah reaffirmed the labour movement’s solidarity with global efforts to achieve climate justice, urging Nigeria to demonstrate leadership in defending the interests of the Global South.

He added that achieving a just transition requires deliberate policies that protect workers in carbondependent industries, while promoting green and sustainable jobs that secure the future of younger generations.