NLC Urges Abia Speaker To Reject Bill Seeking To Remit 90% LG Fund To State

…Abia govt faults NLC, demands evidence over allegation

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Abia State Council has written to the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rit. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa to reject what it termed obnoxious bill seeking to circumvent Supreme Court’s judgement on Local Government Autonomy in Abia.

In a letter signed by Comrade Okoro Ogbonnaya, State Chairman and Comrade Emma Alozie, State Secretary, NLC said that the proposed obnoxious bill that aims giving 90% of the Local Government Allocation to the State Government, leaving only a paltry 10% is unacceptable.

NLC said that the bill is anti-people, anti-development and a dangerous encroachment upon freedom of the Local Government Authority and an utter disregard to the Supreme Court Judgment on :11 July, 2024 granting financial autonomy to the Local Governments in Nigeria.

The NLC urged Emeruwa and the entire House to reject the bill from further consideration, adding that the bill if passed will adversely impact Local Governments’ right to its freedom, development of the rural areas, while violating the principles underpinning the Supreme Court Judgment.

“Mr Speaker Sir, you are still a vibrant young man that has a long future in Nigeria politics, may we therefore appeal that you do not let the Governor mislead you. He has immunity which you do not have.

“The judgment prescribes jail terms for whosoever that will circumvent the judgment. The choice is yours. Accordingly, we strongly urge you, in the interest of moral decency and in keeping your oath of office, to choose the path of transparency rather than corruption irrespective of monetary inducement.

“Specifically, we urge you to: Reject the obnoxious anti-people and anti-development bill in its entirety, Announce publicly the rejection of the bill by the house, Support the Supreme Court Judgment that granted the Local Government Autonomy.”

NLC said that it has unequivocally, stated that the workers would resist all attempts by ensuring that the bill does not see the light of the day.

They warned that should the Abia State House of Assembly continue with the process of considering the bill, the NLC and the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) cannot guarantee the House industrial peace in the Local Governments and should therefore not be held responsible for any breakdown of industrial peace in that sector.

“We have instructed Labour Leaders in the LGAS to begin immediate mobilization and sensitization of our members across the 17 Local Government areas, if the House proceeds with consideration of the bill.

“We once again call on the House to concentrate on policies that would have positive impacts on workers welfare, rural areas development rather than embarking on obnoxious bill that would be detrimental to the poor masses in the interest of peace and development.”

The NLC said that they are available to meet with the Speaker about this matter at his earliest convenience.

Special Adviser to the Governor, Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma described NLC’s letter as one that emanated from mischievous and unsubstantiated fake news being circulated by some opposition elements in the state.

Ekeoma challenged the NLC to provide any documentary evidence to back up its claim, stressing that at no time did the Executive arm of Government led by Governor Alex Otti send any Bill to the House of Assembly seeking to get 90% of LGA allocation ceded to the state.

“Before the NLC wrote its letter, the Deputy Speaker of the House who also doubles as the House Committee Chairman on Information, Rt. Hon. Austin Okezie Meregini had while addressing the press on Thursday, October 24, clarified this, following speculations that the House passed a law to tamper with local government funds.

“The Deputy Speaker emphatically explained that the rumour is false and went on to explain that the bill, brought by the governor, is designed to benefit local governments without usurping their funds or violating Supreme Court ruling on local government autonomy.

“According to him “The bill is for the establishment of the Abia State Rural Access Road Agency, which is part of the World Bank’s Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), and noted that similar bills have already been passed in states like Ebonyi, Kwara, and Sokoto, with RAAMP receiving funding from the World Bank, the International Finance Agency (IFA), and the French Agency for Development (AFD).

“The Deputy Speaker further explained that both state and local governments are expected to contribute counterpart funding for road construction, but assured that this does not mean the state will control local government funds.

“He also dismissed the false claim that some members of the House staged a walkout, and made it clear that there was no walkout, as all members, including the opposition, were present during the session.”

He said that a reputable body like the NLC should have written a letter of clarification to the House to obtain the correct information instead of hastily rushing to the media to misrepresent the government and disinform the public?

“Shouldn’t the authors of the letter have been more careful, more cautious and more informed before speaking on the issue? The government wishes to remind the Leadership of NLC in the state that exhibiting unprovoked hostile disposition and acting maliciously and irrationally based on misinformation from rumour mongers to the point of distorting or challenging government’s noble policies and programmes geared towards advancing the welfare of all Abians.”

