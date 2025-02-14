NLC Unveils FG’s CNG Buses For NorthCentral States

Share

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in collaboration with its Central Working Committee (CWC) on Tuesday unveiled the North-Central Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses given to union by the Federal Government.

The NLC President, Mr Joe Ajero, at the official inauguration of 10 CNG buses in Lokoja, expressed optimism that the CNG buses would ease transportation for workers in the state.

Ajero emphasised that the collaboration between government and NLC was a significant step towards improving the lives of workers and residents of the state.

The NLC president urged the state government to complement the Federal Government’s initiative by establishing gas re-filling stations for the CNG buses in the state for the benefit of the workers and other people.

“We want the state government to complement our efforts and adopt the CNG development in Kogi for the benefits of workers and the entire residents of the state,” he said.

Ajero commended the state government and labour union for maintaining industrial harmony which had guaranteed peace and development in the state.

He also commended the state government for being workercentric in all its programmes and policies, especially the prompt implementation of the new minimum wage and regular payment of workers’ salaries in the state.

He also called for recruitment of more health workers and teachers especially in basic and secondary schools, saying there was shortage of manpower as workers were retiring on daily basis.

