NLC, TUC Vow To Take Action Against Uzodimma

Following the attack on the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, the organized labour has vowed to take action against the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma

The NLC and its sister union, Trade Union Congress (TUC) decision was premise on Wednesday’s brutalisation of the NLC President in Owerri, the Imo State capital by the state Police Command.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Uzodinma while reacting to the attack said the NLC President was interfering with state politics.

He argued that Ajaero needed to learn to distinguish between his position as a labour leader and his Imo State partisanship.

The governor insisted that all Imo workers had received their proper salaries and accused the leader of attempting to blackmail his government over unpaid salaries.

After its national president, Ajaero, was brutalised, NLC promised to take measures in response to Uzodinma’s statement.

The union added that a gathering of all of its organs would precede any decision-making.

The Head of Information of the NLC, Benson Upah, revealed this in an interview with Punch.

Upah said, “There will be a full and appropriate response. As soon as the organs meet, you will be availed the details.”

Similarly, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics has condemned the attack on Ajaero.

In a statement signed by its National President, Anderson Ezeibe, the union said it would await directives from the NLC on the steps to take.

The statement read, “Our union has been closely monitoring reports from Imo State as it affects the planned protest by the leaderships of the NLC and TUC over the conditions of Imo workers in Imo State. It is shocking to read reports of attacks and brutalization of unarmed workers and the leadership of the NLC to the extent of causing bodily harm to our protesting comrades who were only expressing their constitutionally guaranteed rights to freedom of association and expression.”