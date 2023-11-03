NLC, TUC To Embark On Nationwide Strike Over Attack On President

Following the attack on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero in Owerri, Imo State, the leadership of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have issued a 5-day ultimatum for the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police in Imo State.

The leadership of the organised Labour gave this ultimatum on Friday, November 3 at a joint press conference held in Abuja.

Speaking at the press briefing, the Organised Labour demanded the arrest and prosecution of the Special Adviser to the Imo State Governor on Special Duties, Hon. Wilson Nwafor as it threatened to embark on a nationwide industrial action if their demands were not carried out.

Some of the other demands made on the Federal Government include the removal of the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, and Area Commander, among other officials, for their alleged complicity in the brutalisation and humiliation of Ajaero and other workers.

The union leaders accused the Imo State government as well as the police of being responsible for the attack on the NLC leader.

Meanwhile, the Imo State Government and the police denied every allegation against them in their separate responses on Friday.

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma while reacting on the issue at the State House Abuja on Thursday denied the allegation of being responsible for the attack on the NLC President Joe Ajaero, saying it took his intervention before the NLC leaders in his state who were suspended and replaced with the caretaker committee were reinstated.