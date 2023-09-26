NLC, TUC To Embark On Nationwide Strike October 3

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday announced their plan to embark on a nationwide strike from October 3, 2023. The leadership of organised labour said the inability of the Federal Government to effectively implement policies aimed at alleviating the hardships experienced by Nigerians made them reach the decision.

It would be recalled that the organized unions had presented their demands to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Government following the removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

Some of the demands put forth by the NLC and the TUC include wage increases, the implementation of relief measures, tax exemptions, and allowances for public sector workers, as well as a review of the minimum wage.

Joe Ajaero, the National President of NLC, informed members of the National Executive Council (NEC) during a virtual meeting held on Zoom on Tuesday that discussions were held with officials of the TUC to consider the way forward.

Ajaero noted that a consensus was reached to collaborate and jointly communicate their position to the government.

A source who was present at the meeting who spoke with newsmen noted that some members of the NLC initially objected to the development of the NLC working together with the TUC.

The source said, “Initially some members did not want us to work with the TUC but as of now, we don’t have a choice. The government has not been proactive. So it is going to be a definite action this time around.”