NLC, TUC Strike Stalls Mohbad’s Coroner’s Inquest

Due to the ongoing nationwide strike embarked upon by the organized labour, the coroner’s inquest of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mobhad has been put on hold.

Mohbad was a former signee of the Marlian Music Record label who died on September 12, in a controversial circumstance at the young age of 26.

New Telegraph gathered that on Wednesday, November 15, security officials at the court reportedly refused judiciary staff and magistrates to enter the building to continue the inquest.

It was reported that the courtroom was locked as there was full compliance with the nationwide strike.

Recall that last week Wednesday, November 8, Mohbad’s coroner’s inquest had at its last sitting adjourned till Wednesday, 15 November, for further hearing, but due to the strike, it has been stalled.

Nigerian workers, under the aegis of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday embarked on a nationwide strike to protest the alleged brutalization of its National President, Joe Ajaero, in Owerri, Imo State on November 1.