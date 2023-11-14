NLC/ TUC Strike: Legislative, Administrative, Other Activities Grounded At NASS

Legislative, administrative, and other business activities were on Tuesday, heavily disrupted as the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), National Assembly Chapter, sealed off all the entry gates leading to the nation’s apex legislative Complex.

The Parliamentary Staff Association took action in solidarity with the main union body, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) as it commenced an earlier proposed nationwide strike.

Lawmakers, their aides, staff of the National Assembly, and journalists were rerouting to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) gate and other less-used entrances to gain access to the complex, to no avail for over three hours.

However, a few lawmakers, staff, and legislative aides who were at the Assembly very early, passed into the legislative Complex before the total shutdown order came from the leadership of PASAN.

The NLC along with the Trade Union Congress (TUC), are protesting the assault on the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, by suspected thugs in Owerri, Imo State, on Wednesday, November 1.

On Sunday, the leadership of the unions ordered workers nationwide to withdraw their services at midnight on Monday.

The labour unions, in a joint statement, said, “In furtherance to the decision of the Joint National Executive Council (NEC) of NLC and TUC, all workers in Nigeria are hereby directed to withdraw their services effective midnight today, 13th November 2023.”

“Consequently, all affiliates and state councils of NLC/TUC are directed to issue circulars for maximum compliance and these circulars be made available to the National Secretariats or posted to the NEC and CWC WhatsApp Platforms.”

The NLC and TUC commenced their industry action with a state-wide strike in Imo State last week and continued with it nationwide despite the order of the National Industrial Court (NIC).

The President of the NIC, Justice Benedict Kanyip, had restrained the labor union and their affiliates from embarking on any strike.

While declaring the strike, Mr Ajaero said the industrial action was in protest against “the persistent and egregious violations of the rights and privileges of workers in Imo State by the state government.”

When contacted on the phone, the Secretary General of PASAN (NASS chapter), Mr. Amos Enobong, said that the body had directed all its members to stay at home and all gates leading into the National Assembly be locked.

“I’m right now at the annex gate because the main gate is locked, we have given directives that all gates should be locked. It is our order that all gates should be locked and they are complying with our orders.

“We have given directives that all our members should stay at home because we are complying with the directive from our national secretariat. We are doing everything to ensure that the directive is enforced so we are not concerned about how people gain access to the premises.”

Also, our correspondent sighted the circular issued to National Assembly staff in respect of total compliance with the national body on the protest strike.

It reads, “Following the Letter issued by the National Secretariat of PASAN, directing our chapter to comply with the indefinite strike action by the NLC, I am directed by the Executive Council of PASAN, National Assembly Chapter to inform you that ALL PASAN MEMBERS should comply with the indefinite strike action until further notice from the National Secretariat of PASAN.”

As at the time of filing this report, no Representative of the National Assembly leadership came to address the striking workers.