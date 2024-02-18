NLC, TUC Shift Ground On N1m Minimum Wage As Panel Meets Monday

Based on the realities on ground, there are strong indications that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) are prepared to lower their demand for N1 million minimum wage for workers in the country.

The President of NULGE and a member of the labour unions, Akeem Ambali disclosed this while speaking in an interview on Saturday.

Recall that the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, had in a recent interview said the rising inflation in the country might push organised labour to demand N1 million as minimum wage.

Speaking with Punch, Ambali, who is also a member of the Minimum Wage Committee, said the organised labour has shifted its ground on the N1 million proposed minimum wage.

Ambali said one of the principles of collective bargaining allows all parties to look into all factors before an amount would be agreed on.

He stated that the shift in position will likely be communicated to the Federal Government during the second meeting of the tripartite committee on the minimum wage on Monday and Tuesday.

He said: “The principle of collective bargaining allows compromise once the parties look at all factors to ensure an agreeable amount is reached.

“The second meeting of the minimum wage committee has been slated for Monday and Tuesday.

“On the timeline of March for the expiration of the current minimum wage, we hope that the committee, the Presidency, and the National Assembly will expedite action to ensure that the new Minimum Wage Act would have come to replace the old one by April 1, 2024.”