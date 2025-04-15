NLC, TUC Picket Ministry Of Steel Development Complex

Share

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have picketed the Ministry of Steel Development Complex at Wuse 2 in the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Abuja.

The aggrieved union members chanted songs and carried placards with different inscriptions and decried the alleged Federal Government’s maltreatment of workers at the ministry and demanded better wages.

The unionists accused the ministry of disobeying a court judgement that ordered the reinstatement of a staff member, Comrade Victor Ekpaha, who was alleged to have been unlawfully sacked 20 years ago.

They also opposed an alleged ban on workers’ rights to practice unionism and demanded better welfare for themselves and their colleagues working in the ministry.

They also opposed what they described as the unjust sack of workers and a ban on workers’ rights to practice unionism.

