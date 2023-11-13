NLC, TUC Begin Nationwide Strike Midnight

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have directed their members to commence a nationwide strike from midnight, November 14 over the brutalization of the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero in Imo State.

The organized labour gave the directive on Monday to its affiliates to implement the resolutions of the National Executive Council (NEC).

This was made known by the President of TUC, Festus Osifo, while addressing journalists on Monday, November 13, stating that the strike would remain until “government at all levels wake up to their responsibility.”

Details later…