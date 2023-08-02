NLC, TUC Ask FG To Reduce Cost Of Governance

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Ondo State have asked the Federal Government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reduce the cost of governance to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

In a joint demand made in Akure, the state capital at a peaceful rally, the organised labour demanded a better welfare package for the Nigerian masses.

The State Chairman of NLC, Mr Victor Amoko, welcomed the removal of the fuel subsidy but lamented how its effect had been biting hard on the Nigerian masses.

Amoko, who read the position of the National body of the union during the street demonstration, said every family household in the nation was feeling hardship due to the policies of the government.

He noted that the increment in the price of petrol has led to astronomical increases in transportation fares, food, goods and services, tuition fees and the cost of accessing quality healthcare services in the country.

His words “We are calling for the immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of the government including recent hikes in PMS prices, School fees and VAT. We also want all our local refineries both in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna to be fixed.

“We also want the federal government to release the eight-month withheld salaries of University lecturers and workers among several others. It’s like suffering and smiling. There must be an end to that it. We are also calling for the need to urgently address the increasing cost of governance at all levels.

“We also reject plans by the National Assembly to spend 70 billion Niara when Nigerian masses are facing hardship. The government should be sensitive to the plight of our people

“You saved money from the subsidy. We agreed but what is the money saved from it meant for? We want to know. We also want to know those masquerades that had been hijacking our resources unmasked.”

The State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Clement Fatuase, said the federal government should allow the “poor to breathe”, noting that the inhuman policies introduced by the government will not be tolerated.

He, however, urged the government to quickly implement people-centred agreements reached with organised labour unions to avoid further crippling the economy.

Fatuase said “The federal government should allow the poor to breathe because this is a warning signal that If they are determined to make life difficult for us. We are going to resist it even with the last drop of blood in our bodies.

“So, this is a march for the survival of Nigeria and Nigerians, we say no to anti-people policies. We want President to listen to our plight.”

Addressing the labour leaders, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu appreciated organised labour for registering their grievances through a peaceful demonstration on the street.

Akeredolu, who was represented by Mr Dare Aragbaye, the Special Adviser on Union Matters, said the decision of the unions would convey to the President.

His words “We have received your letter and it would be conveyed to Mr President. We don’t have any objection to your demands because we have seen your placards.

“There is no way he would know if you had not come out to articulate your demands. With this action, you have make the President know that there’s a need to be sensitive to the plight of the Nigerian workers.

“I can assure you that this letter would be conveyed to the president and these demands of the workers would be addressed.”