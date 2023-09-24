NLC to Tinubu: Deal With Fuel Subsidy Cabal, Fix Refineries

Following reports on a return of fuel subsidy, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deal with the “criminal content” frustrating a healthy competition in the importation of petrol, and urgently commence fixing of the nation’s local refineries to crash the high price of petrol in the country.

NLC’s Head of Information and Public Affairs, Comrade Benson Upah, who spoke to our Correspondent yesterday in Abuja, noted that government’s current approach to the issue of fuel subsidy was faulty. While noting that the return of fuel subsidy by government few months after it removed it and subjected millions of Nigerians to untold hardship has proved the NLC right, Comrade Upah said if nothing was done, Nigerians would continue to experience fluctuations and high fuel price as determined by exchange rate and the price of crude oil in the international market.

He said: “We said from the beginning that the formula they adopted on the issue of fuel subsidy is pertently faulty and we have been proved right. “If government deals with the cabal that are stealing the country blind, those privileged Nigerians Mr President talked about in his address, the burden of fuel subsidy will not be there and even if it is going to be there, it will be minimal.

“Once government deals with the criminal content of fuel subsidy, the appropriate prices for products will be made available but if government continues with this approach, there will be no end to what we are seeing because the moment the Naira weakens against the dollar, it goes up. And the moment, the price of crude oil surges in the international crude oil market it will go up.

“Secondly, we said fix the local refineries, so that if there are volatile prices in the international market when crude oil prices are going up and down which happens from time to time, we will be able to get price stability of refined products here in the country.”

On NLC’s plan of action following expiration of its 21 day ultimatum to the Federal Government to address its concerns or risk an indefinite strike, the NLC spokesman noted the National Executive Council (NEC) of Congress was expected to meet next week from whence the next line of action would be deliberated and agreed upon.

“The ultimatum was explicit on when the notice will expire but it was not explicit on when the action will commence. That will be at the discretion of the NEC. It is the NEC that will take the decision, so when NEC meets next week, they will take that decision,” he added. Recall that the NLC had described its engagement with the Federal Government about a week ago as fruitful while noting that labour was ready to meet government any time of the day to find solutions to its demands and avert its planned strike.

Both parties also agreed to continue talks on post- subsidy removal palliatives for workers and find solutions to key demands tabled before government by the organised labour before the deadline of its 21 day ultimatum.