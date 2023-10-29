NLC To Shut Down Imo Wednesday Over Violation Of Workers Rights, Privileges

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has resolved to cripple activities in Imo State beginning from Wednesday, November 1, 2023, over the state government’s persistent violation of workers rights and privileges.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero who made the disclosure on Sunday in Abuja, urged workers, affiliate unions and civil society organisations to prepare to be part of the mass protest and industrial action until the state government honour its obligations to workers in the state.

According to Ajaero, Congress was deeply concerned about the Imo state government’s persistent and egregious violations of the rights and privileges of workers despite its repeated efforts to engage in constructive dialogue and reach amicable agreements.

He said: “The Imo State Government has become a habitual and serial breaker of these agreements, continuing to trample on the rights of workers in the state.

“As a result, we are left with no choice but to embark on mass protests and industrial actions beginning on the 1st day of November 2023 to demonstrate our outrage and stop the continuing violation of the rights and privileges of workers in the state.

“Unfortunately, the government has relied on its powers to deploy the fierce and coercive forces of the state against trade unions and their leadership to continue on this line of action.

“It has allowed itself to be misled in its belief that the continued use of threats and intimidations would perpetually dissuade Nigerian workers from taking their destinies into their own hands. It is on this note that we want to warn the government of Imo state that we would hold the Governor accountable if anything happens to any worker or trade union leader in the course of this lawful protest.

“All the threats we have received of violence against our persons are noted but we will not be deterred. On the 1 day of November, we begin this march to save workers of Imo state from the grievous harm the government has subjected them to these past years.

“Nigeria Labour Congress calls on all stakeholders, including civil society organisations, to stand in solidarity with the workers of Imo State in the face of these egregious violations.

“We implore the Imo State Government to honour its obligations and recommit to respecting the rights and privileges of workers. As long as it refuses, we will continue in this course of action until we see the desired change. We are ready for industrial peace in the state but the choice is entirely in the hands of the Government of Imo state.”

Ajaero outlined some of the most egregious infractions committed by the Imo State Government including; refusal to implement previous agreements, 20 months outstanding salaries arrears, unjust declaration of 11,000 workers as ghost workers, vandalisation of NLC state secretariat, implementation of discriminatory pay, unsettled gratuity arrears, non-compliance with the National Minimum wage.

Others were; intimidation and harassment of trade union leaders, use of violence and thuggery, misappropriation of union dues declaration of 10,000 pensioners as ghosts with 22 months of unpaid pensions, systematic harassment and intimidation of the workforce, resistance to social dialogue and collective bargaining, and interference with workers’ democratic processes.

Ajaero explained: “The Government has repeatedly reneged on agreements, most notably the accord reached on January 9th, 2021, between the Government and Organised Labour. Shockingly, some workers have been subjected to a staggering 20 months of unpaid salaries under the unfounded label of ‘ghost workers’.

“Approximately 11,000 hardworking individuals have been unjustly branded as ghost workers, their salaries diverted even while they diligently carried out their duties.

“The wanton destruction of the NLC State Secretariat is a blatant attack on the rights of workers and a violation of the sanctity of their representative body.

“The introduction of discriminatory pay practices and the imposition of apartheid-like policies in determining monthly payments

is an affront to fair labour practices.

Unsettled Gratuity Arrears: The Government has failed to address the 8-year backlog of gratuity owed to retirees, showing a grave disregard for the rights of those who have dedicated their careers to service.

“The Government has persistently shirked its duty to properly implement the N30,000 National Minimum Wage, a critical safeguard for the economic well-being of workers. The Government’s witch hunt against trade union leaders through various guises constitutes an alarming assault on the right to represent and advocate for the rights of workers.

“The continued deployment of thugs and violence against workers and their leaders is an unacceptable practice that undermines the democratic rights of workers. The impoundment and illegal diversion of union dues, funds rightfully belonging to the unions, is a gross violation of the rights of workers to manage their collective resources.

“Approximately 10,000 pensioners have been wrongly labelled as ghosts resulting in over 22 months of unpaid pensions, tragically leading to the loss of lives. The entire workforce is constantly subjected to threats of violence and sack, creating an environment of fear and uncertainty.

“The Government’s persistent resistance to the use of the instruments of social dialogue and collective bargaining is an affront to the principles of fair labour practices.

“The violent interference and disruption of the Imo State Delegates’ Conference demonstrates a blatant attempt to impose favoured candidates on the workers, undermining their democratic rights.”