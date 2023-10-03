NLC To Negotiate New Minimum Wage To N100K, N200K

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has revealed its plans to negotiate the new minimum wage to either N100,000 or N200,000.

This is coming hours after the organised labour announced the postponement of its nationwide strike for 30 days which was initially scheduled to commence on Tuesday, October 3.

Recall that the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had last week announced the commencement of a nationwide strike over the failure of the government to yield to its demand as a result of the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Announcing the suspension, the NLC President, Joe Ajaero on Tuesday said the strike was suspended to give the Federal Government the opportunity to fulfil its part of the agreement that had been reached with organized labour.

He also mentioned that the N35,000 wage award, which is part of the government’s offer, is not a new minimum wage and suggested that the new minimum wage could potentially be as high as N200,000.

Ajaero speaking on Channels TV said, “So, it is not a minimum wage but it is a wage added to the minimum wage. So, should we in March, April, or before that time negotiate the new wage to be N100,000 or N200,000, it would be inscribed as minimum wage law which should be the law in existence.

“Certain things would come into play when we discuss it – inflation, cost of living. Every other thing would come into it.

“We would not go to ask for N65,000. We would go for a realistic amount because N65,000 is about $70 which is not up to minimum wage.”

According to him, for a new minimum wage to take effect, the National Assembly will play a crucial role.

Ajaero added, “The minimum wage is a product of law. Until it is legislated in the National Assembly, it is not a minimum wage.”