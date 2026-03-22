The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal Government to immediately merge the Ministries of Power and Petroleum into a single Ministry of Energy, warning that Nigeria’s deepening electricity crisis would persist unless the country dismantles what it described as a “Fundamentally fractured” structure in the sector.

In a statement signed by the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, on Sunday, in Abuja, the labour body also rejected the proposed ₦6 trillion bailout for power generation companies, insisting that public funds must not be used to “settle a cartel of failed investors.”

According to him, the persistent failures in electricity supply were the result of a disconnect between the petroleum and power sectors, particularly around gas supply for thermal plants.

He said: “The continued stagnation of the nation’s power sector has become a perpetual millstone around the necks of Nigerian workers, manufacturers, and the masses.

“We cannot continue to apply bandages to a system that is fundamentally fractured. Therefore, we are proposing a radical structural intervention: the immediate merger of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum and the Federal Ministry of Power to create a single, unified Ministry of Energy.

“For too long, these two critical ministries have operated in silos, serving the interests of separate factions while the productive base of our economy collapses.”

The labour centre accused operators in the electricity value chain of exploiting Nigerians through inflated tariffs and inefficiencies, as it lamented that Nigerians were paying for darkness.

“While the ruling class and their crony-capitalist allies in the DISCOs and GENCOs continue to feast on the commonwealth through phantom subsidy claims and outrageous tariff hikes, the Nigerian people are left to pay for darkness.”

The NLC argued that the proposed bailout was only a symptom of deeper systemic failures, saying, “The recent alarm raised by the NLC over the proposed ₦6 trillion bailout for power generation companies is merely a symptom of a deeper structural rot.

“We cannot continue to use public funds to patch up a system that has been designed to fail the Nigerian people.”

The Congress highlighted the country’s reliance on gas-powered electricity generation, noting that poor coordination between the petroleum and power ministries had worsened supply shortages.

“Our thermal power generation, which accounts for the bulk of our grid capacity, is held hostage by gas supply gaps.

“This gas is controlled by an industry that operates like a rent-seeking enclave with no accountability to the people’s need for electricity.

“It is unfortunate that the government, through the petroleum industry, treats gas as a commodity for export to fetch foreign exchange for the elite, while the power sector begs for feedstock to keep the lights on. This functional dependency is a design flaw that serves the primitive accumulation of capital.”

According to the NLC, the current arrangement allows both ministries to shift blame whenever there is a grid collapse.

“Under a single ministry, there would be one minister accountable to the Nigerian people, not a collection of officials playing the blame game.

“This would end the era where the Power Minister blames the Petroleum Minister, and the Petroleum Minister blames ‘market forces’ and ‘global volatility,’” Ajaero added.

The labour body also called for an end to the current cost-reflective tariff model, advocating what it termed a “service-reflective” pricing system.

“As we know already, the current regime forces Nigerians to pay for the inefficiency and greed of private investors.

“A unified Ministry would prioritise service delivery, ensuring that workers and Nigerians pay fair rates for actual service, not costs imposed by inefficiencies and greed. Electricity pricing must reflect service delivered, not the inefficiencies of a broken system,” Ajaero said.

Speaking further, the NLC declared that the 2013 privatisation of the power sector had failed to deliver results, accusing private operators of prioritising profit over service.

“The failed privatisation experiment of 2013 has proven that the private sector cannot and will not solve Nigeria’s power crisis. Their business model is built on extracting maximum tariffs while providing minimum service.”

The Congress insisted, “Electricity is a social service and a fundamental right, not a luxury commodity to be traded on capitalist markets. The current structure only guarantees profit for investors while Nigerians remain in darkness.”

The Congress also said merging the ministries would enable Nigeria to prioritise domestic energy needs over export-driven policies.

“This is not a mere administrative tinkering; it is a political demand to assert national sovereignty over our energy resources. Gas, which is a national heritage, must first be deployed to power domestic industrialisation rather than being flared or exported while Nigerians suffer.”

“A unified Ministry of Energy will ensure a holistic view of our energy assets and drive coordinated national planning.”

Call for summit, reforms

The NLC urged the Federal Government to halt the bailout plan and convene a national stakeholders’ summit to develop what it described as a “People’s Power Roadmap,” as it maintained, “Our commonwealth cannot be used to settle a cartel of failed investors.”

The Congress demanded that the government should “initiate the process of merging the Ministry of Petroleum and the Ministry of Power and convene a genuine National Stakeholders’ Summit to draft a People’s Power Roadmap that prioritises public ownership, energy security, and the welfare of Nigerian workers.”

It warned, “The working class and the people of Nigeria cannot continue to be hostages to the artificial scarcity created by the decapitation of our national resources.

“When workers and the broader citizenry are in darkness, the economy is paralysed. It is time to unite the ministries, unify the vision, and take back the power sector for our nation.”