NLC To FG: Review Wages Urgently, 2026 Must Deliver Justice For Workers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared that 2026 must mark a decisive turning point for Nigerian workers and citizens, warning that patience was wearing thin amid rising inflation, deepening hardship, and unfulfilled socioeconomic promises.

This was as the labour movement called for an urgent wage review to match the crushing effects of inflation

The NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, in a New Year message titled “As 2026 Beckons; Our Resolve Remains Strong,” noted that organised labour would enter the new year “not with naïve hope, but with a fortified resolve,” insisting that workers would accept nothing short of concrete, pro-people action from all tiers of government.

He said: “As we stand on the threshold of 2026, we extend strong solidarity to every toiling hand and every citizen burdened by the weight of our current socioeconomic system.”

Ajaero noted that while 2025 exposed Nigeria’s vulnerabilities, it failed to weaken labour’s determination to fight for social justice and equitable redistribution of wealth.

The NLC President acknowledged what he described as renewed commitments by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to meaningful engagement with labour, stressing that such assurances were extracted through “relentless pressure and our collective voice. We acknowledge this platform and will engage deeply, consciously, and patriotically.”

Ajaero, however, warned that engagement would not mean complacency, saying, “Our primary message to workers and indeed the citizenry as we step into 2026 is to be vigilant and patriotic.”

The NLC president also issued a stern warning to political leaders, declaring that organised labour would only support governments and actors who demonstrate a genuine commitment to lifting Nigerians out of poverty.

“We will work with and support only those governments who show, through clear pro-people plans and actionable commitments, a real desire to uplift the masses.

“We reject outright mercantilistic politicians whose stock-in-trade are empty promises, divisive rhetoric and policies that decimate living standards for the benefit of a parasitic few.”

A central plank of Labour’s 2026 agenda, according to the NLC, was an urgent wage review to match the crushing effects of inflation.

“Given the escalating inflation and suffering, we demand an urgent wage review. A worker’s income must guarantee life, not mere survival, in furtherance of Mr President’s promise to pay living wages. We shall pursue this demand with every legitimate means at our disposal.”

Beyond wages, the NLC also emphasised security as a non-negotiable responsibility of the state, describing the safety of lives and property as a fundamental right.

While acknowledging recent improvements in the security situation, Ajaero urged the government to sustain and expand its efforts, saying, “The people are deserving of peace and security wherever they live. The government should not look back.”

The NLC President called on workers and citizens to resist attempts by the ruling elite to divide the country along social or political lines.

“Our power remains in our numbers and our victory in our solidarity. We are the same people, workers and the masses united by oppression and fear, but also by hope and collective action.”

He urged Nigerians to brace for challenges in the year ahead while remaining united. “Let us make 2026 a year where the power of the working class and the oppressed becomes the most potent glue that holds us together. We hold the key to national transformation and reconciliation.”

Ajaero saluted Nigerian workers for enduring 2025 and called on them to enter 2026 “with hope and strength,” even as organised labour prepares for what it described as strategic and tactful mobilisation in defence of workers and the wider Nigerian populace.