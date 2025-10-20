NLC Threatens Strike, Gives FG 4-Week Ultimatum To Meet ASUU, Other Unions’ Demands

The crisis in education has taken another dimension, as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a four-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to conclude negotiations with all tertiary institutions-based unions or risk a total shutdown of activities nationwide.

The NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who spoke with newsmen on Monday in Abuja after a meeting with leaders of tertiary institutions-based unions, condemned the no-work-no-pay policy introduced by the government as a form of sanction to members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), for daring to embark on a nationwide strike.

The meeting, which was held behind closed doors, had representatives from ASUU, the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP).

The meeting follows the breakdown of negotiations between the Federal Government and the unions, prompting the NLC to bring all stakeholders together to explore lasting solutions.

The meeting is expected to chart the next steps for industrial action and explore strategies to safeguard the welfare of university staff, as well as the quality and continuity of public tertiary education in Nigeria.

He said: “We have decided to give the federal government four weeks to conclude all negotiations in this sector. They have started talks with ASUU but the problem in this sector goes beyond ASUU.

“That is why we are extending this to four weeks. If after four weeks this negotiation is not concluded, the organs of the NEC will meet and take a nationwide action that all workers in the country, all unions in the country will be involved, so that we get to the root of all this.

“The era of signing agreements, negotiations and threatening the unions involved, that era has come to an end.

“The policy, the so-called policy of no work, no pay, will henceforth be no pay, no work. You can’t benefit from an action you instigated. We have discovered that most, 90% of strike actions in this country are caused by failure to obey agreements.”

Recall that ASUU National President Prof. Chris Piwuna had announced the ongoing strike, following the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the government on September 28, over unresolved issues relating to staff welfare, infrastructure, salary arrears, and the implementation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement.

Declaring a “no work, no pay” policy against the lecturers, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, noted that talks had reached a final phase, adding that the government had released N50bn for earned academic allowances and allocated N150bn in the 2025 budget for a needs assessment to be disbursed in three instalments. However, ASUU rejected these measures as insufficient.

ASUU is demanding full implementation of the 2009 agreement, release of three-and-a-half months of withheld salaries, sustainable funding for universities, protection against victimisation, payment of outstanding promotion and salary arrears, and release of withheld deductions for cooperatives and union contributions.

The NLC emphasised its full solidarity with ASUU and other tertiary education unions, calling for robust participation from all union leaders. It also highlighted the principle of a converse stance, “No Pay, No Work”, urging the government to honour collective agreements and respect the rights of workers.