NLC Threatens Strike, Demands Withdrawal Of Police From NURTW Secretariat

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has threatened to embark on a strike without warning if the police officers deployed to the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) were not withdrawn with immediate effect.

NLC in a statement signed by its Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah on Wednesday in Abuja, has urged affiliate unions, state councils and its civil society allies to begin mobilisation to shut down services.

The NLC insisted that the clear provisions in the Labour Law for internal conflict resolution were not exhausted before the police invited themselves in thus, a violent interference of the police into internal matters of the union was a clear violation of the law.

While noting that a lawfully elected leadership of the union was in place and in office, Congress added that if anyone or party deserved protection, it was the lawfully elected one and not an impostor;

The statement partly reads: “There was no manifest threat to the secretariat let alone its neighbourhood, so the police invited themselves in pursuance of a sinister motive by the State and they know it;

“Even during the military dictatorship, the military was circumspect about taking over trade unions. So what kind of democracy are we running?; The imminent bloodbath that the police speak about in their statement operates only their wild imagination;

“We hold that the behaviour of the police: Is at variance with its mandate and a violation of the extant Labour Law; Constitutes an interference in the internal affairs of the union in the eyes of the law; Is worse than the military coup in Niger; Poses a threat to the operation of our democracy and remains unacceptable; Is an addition to other anti-people policies of the government.

“Accordingly, we demand as follows: Immediate withdrawal of the police from the secretariat of NURTW to enable the lawfully elected leadership of the union to function;

“Allow for the operation of the internal conflict resolution mechanism midwife by the Congress; Stop being an interloper and face other pressing internal security challenges;

The police are expected to be impartial in their operations or conduct; Their loyalty should be to the people of Nigeria and not to regimes;

“If the police continue to operate in breach of these rules, they will soon lose their relevance.

“In the event the police refuse to hearken to our wise counsel, we would: Escalate this matter to other Labour Centres across the world, the ILO and other international organisations or bodies; Commence a national strike action without further notice.

“Accordingly, unions, state councils and civil society allies are to take this statement as a notice for mass action against dictatorship, impunity and oppression.”