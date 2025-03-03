NLC Threatens Nationwide Protests Over Electricity, Telecoms Tariffs Hike

Share

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to resist any attempt by the Federal Government to further subject the masses to what it described as “unjustified extortion,” through its proposed regularisation of electricity tariffs.

This was as the NLC advised government to direct the prompt implementation of the 35 per cent hike in telecommunication tariff as agreed by the 10-man joint committee set up to look at the 50 per cent hike earlier proposed and eventually effected by telecommunication companies operating in the country.

Congress made the calls in a communique signed by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, convened to commission its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-driven Mass Transit Buses for the North East Zone.

The meeting, according to the communique, also deliberated on pressing economic onslaught being waged against Nigerian workers and the downtrodden by the neo-liberal policies of some state institutions, specifically the recent hike in telecommunications tariffs and the disturbing plot to further increase electricity tariffs.

While condemning the plan to forcefully migrate consumers from lower bands to Band A under the guise of service improvement, the NLC warned that it would engage in a nationwide protest should the Ministry of Power and the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC), proceed with the planned regularisation.

The communique read: “Having extensively discussed these existential threats to the working class and the broader Nigerian masses, NEC-in-session resolves as follows:

On the 35 per cent Tariff Hike in Telecommunications Services, NEC acknowledges the agreement reached on February 21, between the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Federal Government through the Joint 10- Man Committee, which reduced the initially proposed telecommunications tariff hike from 50 per cent to 35 per cent. “However, the Congress remains vigilant, recognising the long history of infidelity.

NEC categorically warns that should the implementation of the agreement on March 1, not be as agreed, the National Administrative Council (NAC) is mandated to immediately deploy all necessary instruments to enforce compliance in line with the February 10, 2025 Central Working Committee (CWC) directive.

“On the Migration of Electricity Consumers with a view to increasing tariff, NEC unequivocally rejects the ongoing sham reclassification of electricity consumers by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission , which seeks to forcefully migrate consumers from lower bands to Band A under the guise of service improvement while, in reality, imposing unjustified extortion on the masses.

“This systematic exploitation, sanctioned by the Ministry of Power, is nothing short of economic violence against the working class and broader Nigerian populace. It is evident that the ruling elite, acting as enforcers of global monopoly capital, are determined to further deepen the misery of the Nigerian people through incessant tariff hikes, increased taxation, and relentless economic strangulation.

“Whereas inflation has soared, wages remain stagnant, and the cost of living has become unbearable, the ruling class continues to transfer the burden of their fiscal irresponsibility onto the already impoverished working masses. “NEC-in-session warns that any attempt to announce further electricity tariff increases will be met with mass resistance.

Consequently, the Congress resolves to immediately mobilise for a nationwide protest should the Ministry of Power and NERC proceed with their exploitative plan to further hike electricity tariffs under any guise.

“The NLC shall not stand idly by while the Nigerian people are subjected to the unholy machinations of capitalist profiteers and their state collaborators.”

On the State of the Labour Party, Congress noted that after carefully examining the unfortunate events in the party, NEC-in-session directed the National Administrative Council to take immediate steps which may include: rebranding, merger or forming of coalitions to defend the interests of NLC and Nigerian workers in the party, with a view to reclaiming the party and returning it to its original ideological roots.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

