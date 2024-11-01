NLC Threatens Indefinite Strike Over Withdrawal Of Rivers Allocation

Share

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Rivers State chapter, has threatened to go on strike if the Federal Government implemented the judgment stopping the state’s allocation.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Justice Joyce Abdulmaliki, in a ruling, restrained the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from releasing the state’s monthly Federal allocation to Governor Siminalaya Fubara-led government.

Reacting to the court judgment, Rivers State’s NLC Chairman, Alex Agwanwo told journalists after an emergency meeting with labour leaders in the state, on Thursday that the labour union will go on indefinite strike.

According to him, organized labour condemns the ruling, noting that the state workers would not be paid salaries if the Federal Government goes ahead with implementing the ruling.

He added that workers cannot be working without salaries, saying the workers would be left with no choice but to shut down.

He posted that the judgment lacks empathy. Justice Abdumaliki failed to put the citizens and workers of the state into consideration before giving her judgment.

Rivers NLC chapter called on President Bola Tinubu to avoid implementing the court’s ruling. He also appealed to the Court of Appeal to reverse the ruling.

NLC argued that taking allocation away from a state would put the state into suffering and disrupt governance.

“As a state council, we have looked at the issues. We condemn that judgement. The judgement lacks a human face. The judgement lacks empathy. The judge did not take the citizens and workers of Rivers State into consideration before giving the judgement.

“Everybody knows that taking allocation away from a state will put the state into suffering. It will disrupt governance in a state because governance will not take place without funds,”Arise TV quoted him.

