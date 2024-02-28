NLC Tells Tinubu To End Hunger, Hardship In Nigeria

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to as a matter of urgency act quickly to reduce hunger and hardship in the nation amid the economic realities.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero made the call on Tuesday while speaking with the National Assembly leadership during a protest organised by the Congress.

Ajaero, who oversaw the leadership of all NLC affiliate unions as well as civil society organisations, claimed that the protest was motivated by the extreme hunger that exists in Nigeria and that immediate action is needed.

As a result, he tasked President Bola Tinubu with demonstrating his ability to act quickly to end the present suffering.

“This is not to use theoretical or rhetoric solutions. Serious intervention actions must be taken by the government immediately to save the citizens from death, and the country from civil unrest.

“Across Nigeria, the murmuring and voice of displeasure are growing stronger by the day It will be unfortunate if the government allows the voices in the shadows to snowball into a mob action.

“Our rally today is an early warning of what may come if the government hesitates to act now.

“Members of the National Assembly should know that they will not be spared if things get out of hand. We are not coming here every time to register displeasure for the fun of it. If you refuse to take action too, you will equally have yourselves to blame,” he said.