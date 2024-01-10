NLC Suspends Delegates’ Conference In Imo

The national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has indefinitely suspended the planned State Delegates Conference in Imo.

The General Secretary of the NLC, Emma Ugboaja in a statement addressed to all congress affiliates on Wednesday announced the suspension of the conference in Imo.

Ugboaja attributed the suspension of the conference in Imo to unforeseen circumstances within the state.

The Congress had previously communicated that the conference was set to take place on January 10 in three states.

Under the guidance of the caretaker committees, the state councils encompassed Abia, Imo, and Osun states.

Ugboaja conveyed that the purpose of this communication is to notify all affiliates, particularly those with state councils in Imo State, about the indefinite suspension of the previously planned state delegates conference in the state.

“The other two states will still go on as planned.

“While we continue to work towards strengthening the Congress to deliver on its mandates, you will be informed accordingly of any further developments,” he said.