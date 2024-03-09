NLC Strikes: Ajaero Actions Aim At Plunging Nigeria Into Crisis – Ex-Vice President

A former National Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Isa Tijjani has accused the National President of the union, Comrade Joe Ajaero of alleged moves to plunge Nigeria into economic and political crisis over his excessive strike actions.

Com. Tijjani, who spoke with newsmen at the office of the Solace Base, Kano State on Saturday expressed worries that Ajaero is allegedly up to something in his frequent calling for strike actions, even when clearly the Federal Government was on top of the particular situation they are talking about.

He noted in disagreement with the NLC President, that, “bargaining power is not always hundred per cent, but as a pressure group if you have sixty to seventy per cent of what you are looking for, then you negotiate and allow peace to reign”.

“The integrity of NLC today is at stake because they have deviated from their main Jobs of protecting the collective rights of Nigerians, while the President Joy Ajaero is ill-equipt to continue as leader of the most prestigious Union in Nigeria”.

“But in the case of Joy Ajaero, even when the Government is making frantic efforts to solve the issues raised by the NLC, he still insisted on going on Strike, or Protest, clearly showing that he didn’t mean well for this Country”.

Comrade Isa Tijjani, reminded the NLC President that some of the issues he is insisting on have some elements of global touch, for example, economic recession, Nigeria cannot be left in exceptional, and the present Bola Ahmad Tinubu is doing its best to tackle the Country’s own problems.

“I don’t know the kind of NLC, Comrade Joy Ajaero is leading in those days we were held with high esteem whenever we barked, we had a serious reason to shout and we were listened to, but today the NLC is acting as if they have some ulterior motives away from the real issues”.

Isa Tijjani cautioned that “How can NLC ask for N450,000 minimum wage, which every right thinking person knows is practically impossible, how much a State is having and how much are they today spending as Salaries and other wages, which of the Nigeria State or local government can pay such kind of minimum wage”.

“Further we don’t seem to understand that Salaries are not increased by figure but by percentage and even at that, today a local government is paying as salary 58 per cent of its total income, how much are they getting, so, therefore, we should be realistic in our bargaining”.

However, Comrade Isa Tijjani, disagreed with President Tinubu that NLC is an opposition Party and that they should stand for election in 2027, explaining that such a statement shouldn’t have come from the President.

He said rather than making such comments President Tinubu should call for a colloquium to discuss issues at stake, as a means that would use to address the prevailing situations