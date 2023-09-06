NLC Strike Stalls Tribunal Judgement In Ogun

A judgement of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, was on Wednesday stalled after judicial workers shut the gate of the court in the state capital.

Leaders of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) locked the gate of the Magistrates’ Court at Isabo, Abeokuta, the venue of the Tribunal’s sitting, in compliance with the ongoing two-day warning strike called by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

The warning strike in protest against the removal of fuel subsidy began on Tuesday and it’s expected to end at the close of work today.

The tribunal had fixed Wednesday for the judgement in a petition filed against the Senator representing Ogun West, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, aka Yayi.

The petition marked EPT/OG/Sen/2023 was filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dada Ganiyu Adeleke.

The State Chairman of JUSUN, Comrade Olanrewaju Ajiboye told our correspondent that judicial workers locked the gate in compliance with the national body’s directive on the two-day warning strike.

“The Tribunal is expected to sit today (Wednesday), but they (judges) are unable to sit because we have locked the gate of the court in compliance with the directive of the NLC national body. This is why the Tribunal can not sit today,” he said.

When asked if he’s aware that the election Tribunal’s proceeding is time-bound, Ajiboye responded: “We can’t throw the gate open and allow the tribunal to sit; that will mean we intentionally sabotage the struggle of the workers most especially the judicial workers.

“The Tribunal has the right to sit anywhere, but this is our own premises, we can always close it as directed by the national body of the union.”